£1,000 for filmmakers to create a brand new documentary from the Exeter Phoenix

Google+ 0 6

Documentary can be powerful, personal and universal. It’s a great way to tell stories for a wider audience, and the Exeter Phoenix and Real Stories have got £1,000 to help you make it. Here are the details…

Have you got a brilliant idea for a documentary? Is there a story that needs to be told? The Exeter Phoenix and Real Stories are partnering up to offer an exciting opportunity at this year’s Two Short Nights Film Festival. Together, they are offering South West-based filmmakers the chance to win £1,000 to create a new documentary short film in 2019.

Creative proposals

They are on the hunt for inspiring and creative proposals that demonstrate originality.

buy us a coffee Take a break

The deadline for applications is Monday 12 November 2018.

Finalists will pitch their documentary ideas to a panel of experts and a live audience at Two Short Nights Film Festival (28-30 Nov).

A package of funding and support

The winning proposal will win a package of funding and support to turn this short film idea into a reality. The completed documentary will premiere at Two Short Nights Film Festival 2019.

Two Short Nights

The Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival has been celebrating and promoting short films and the people who make them for the past 17 years. This year’s festival programme will include eye-opening short film screenings, workshops with industry professionals, and the return of the ever-popular 48 Hour Film Challenge.

Real Stories is the home of compelling and award-winning documentary content. Since it was launched in autumn 2015 and has grown to include over 600 high quality documentary and factual titles, including over a dozen BAFTA and Emmy award-winning programmes.

A rich sea of human-interest stories

Drawing on a rich sea of human-interest stories, the channel covers everything from true crime and incredible humans through to hard-hitting current affairs.

Now regularly exceeding one million views a day, it includes licensed content from the best broadcasters, distributors and producers in the world and original documentary films commissioned by the Real Stories team.

If you are interested in applying for the South West Documentary Commission, visit Exeter Phoenix’s website for more information.

top: image from previous documentary commission, Jab Jab: The Biggest Band You’ve Never Heard Of, by Amanda Whittington

(from a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...