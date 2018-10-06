Google+ 0 2

Knowing the cinematic history or an area is sometimes a bit like finding out the middle name of one of your teachers. There’s a giddy clandestine joy to it. As part of the English Riviera Film Festival local historian Kevin Dixon will share some of the cinematic secrets of Torbay.

The event takes place at the Artisan Gallery as part of its Cocktails and Conversation series, which is immensely fitting in a town that has been know to double for Monaco.

And it’s another venue for the film festival that has grown and developed since its inception.

“The English Riviera Film Festival was founded in 2015 and has grown from a one day, and one venue, event to a multi-venue festival with an international recognition,” Kevin told D&CFilm.

“Torbay was there right at the beginning of film history and the festival recognises the many movies made in the Bay. The 2018 festival takes place in October – November with a programme of events and screenings.

“Movie-making in our three towns is part of a local tradition so it’s great that the English Riviera Film Award is being added to the 2018 Awards to support local film makers.”

Kevin’s talk will be part of Artizan Gallery’s Cocktails and Conversation series on Thursday, November 1.

The English Riviera Film has a gala opening day, and two weeks of events from Saturday, October 27 to Friday, November 9.

Featured in the ERFF is:



a special screening of animated horror documentary (and we’re sure, soon-to-be cult classic) Borley Rectory;



the surreal short Beard Envy; and



animated poetry of Jamie Harry Scrutton, to name but three

