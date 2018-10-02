D&CFilm

Pop culture property: find out how much Ross Poldark’s house would set you back

How many of you watch TVs and films, see where the characters live and say to yourself ‘how much would that be in today’s money’? Well, now you don’t have to ponder, because a new website can provide you with the answer.

So, if, while watching the dramatic goings on in Cornwall you wistfully wonder how much it would cost to buy Ross Poldark’s Nampara House, now you can find out.

These types of houses are falling under the monicker of Pop Culture Property.

The Real Cost of Film and TV Homes has created a comprehensive property guide that provides a realistic market value the some of the best-known fictional homes.

‘Created by property expert Good Move, the interactive guide takes iconic locations from popular TV shows and films and uses equivalent market data to suggest the average house price, factoring in property type, number of bedrooms and the market in the area,’ we’re told.

For instance, Ross Poldark’s farmhouse would set you back £258,373 (we don’t know what that is in Poldark pennies, but it’s certainly more than a bagful of groats).

The Real Cost of Film and TV Homes includes properties from:

  • Coronation Street
  • Emmerdale
  • Eastenders
  • Hollyoaks
  • Doctor Who
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • Harry Potter
  • Only Fools and Horses
  • Downton Abbey
  • Midsomer Murders
  • Peaky Blinders
  • Poldark
  • Broadchurch
  • The Inbetweeners
  • Absolutely Fabulous
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Gavin and Stacey

Check out The Real Cost of Film and TV Homes at: https://goodmove.co.uk/famous-tv-show-house-prices/

(from a press release)

