The magic of cinema, nobody talks like the West Country’s Cary Grant | Free talk at the Bill Douglas museum

Nobody, but nobody talks like Cary Grant. Not even Captain Scarlet or Tony Curtis. The way nobody talks like that is the central theme to the Bill Douglas Memorial Lecture on the magic of cinema in the 1920s and 1930s.

The principal lecture will be given by Dr Mark Glancy, Reader in Film History at Queen Mary College at the University of London.

Mark’s talk is entitled: ‘Nobody Talks Like That: Voices, Accents, and the Arrival of the Talkies in Britain’.

Mark’s a bit of a Cary Grant expert, with a new book – Cary Grant: The Making of a Hollywood Legend – coming out in 2020.

Mark was also editorial consultant to the documentary Becoming Cary Grant. And he has a whole load of other books to his name (pop over to the Bill Douglas site to find out what they are so you can put them on your Christmas wish-list).

As a side-order that is equally as fascinating, Polly Rose (a Buster Keaton boffin) will be the ‘new scholar expert’ providing the supporting talk: ‘Keeping Up with the Talmadges’ or ‘Does Margaret have the X Factor?’: how Hollywood’s search for a star in 1920s Britain took an unexpected twist thanks to Buster Keaton’s famous in-laws.

‘It’s a fascinating tale,’ says the Bill Douglas museum site. Which is where you can get more details on the talks, what else the talkers have done and most importantly book your place on this free and fascinating event.

Bill Douglas Memorial Lecture takes place on Wednesday 3 October. It will start at 6.30pm and will finish around 8pm. Get along, and tell us what you think.

