See the world in short film from Torbay with The Manhattan Short Film Festival

‘The Manhattan Short Film Festival takes audiences on a thrilling global journey’ is how we pitched the Manhattan Short Film Festival once upon a time. And it keeps on keeping on, taking people on that ride from its South Devon home of the Blue Walnut cinema.

Unique Blue Walnut

The Blue Walnut ‘boasts a unique, peaceful identity all of its own, complete with 23 tiered seats’ was how we described this gem of a venue. Back then it was only one of three in the UK to host the international film fest. Now it’s just one of two.

Oscar eligible films

Over 300 cities on six continents take part in screening the 9 short flicks selected from the 1565 entries from 73 countries. And each of the 9 will be eligible for an Oscar nomination.

The final 9 films come for 8 countries: Austria, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, New Zealand, the USA, and two films from the UK.

Read interviews with all the directors.

An extraordinary range of film genres

“This year’s finalists bring together an extraordinary range of film genres including intimate dramas; fast-paced animation; spine-tingling tales; a World War 11 epic; a film shot entirely underwater and a dark comedy,” says the blurb.

You can still catch the films at the Blue Walnut on Monday, October 1, Wednesday 3 (limited availability), Thursday 4 and Saturday, October 6. Go to the Blue Walnut site to get the times and book your tickets.

