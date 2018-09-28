Two weeks of film events at the English Riviera Film Festival 2018

Google+ 0 1

Not only does the English Riviera Film Festival have a full to overflowing opening day at Paignton’s Palace Theatre on Saturday, October 27, but the film-related fun continues for two weeks, exploring the depth and breadth of film in the English Riviera cultural enclave.

Photo exhibition

Sound and vision are so distinct, but often work hand in glove, which is why the photo exhibition by audio artist Lee Fletcher offers a new approach. Lee has had ‘an extensive career as a producer, arranger, songwriter, musician, mix / mastering engineer, and occasional filmmaker’, and this debut exhibition at Torquay’s Artizan Gallery from October 28–31, is a preview to a longer-running show planned for 2019.

Torbay in the Movies

Blink and The Bay doesn’t half resemble the French Riviera, and with such a dramatic back drop it’s hardly surprise it’s been the quiet star of many a show. And that’s not all, local history boffin Kevin Dixon will take a look at those great… and not so great movies film in the English Riviera. Kevin’s talk will be part of Artizan Gallery’s Cocktails and Conversation series on Thursday, November 1.

Day of the Dead

Visually striking and culturally evocative, the Day of the Dead has featured in many a flick. Explore the essence of it at Torquay Museum with mask making, puppets, paper flowers, fancy dress competition and a film on Saturday, November 3.

All activities included in price of entry to the Museum.



World premiere

South Devon College students have been working with LA-based director Ra Dreyfus and DP Bayan Joonam to create a new thriller. The film is getting its world premiere at Torquay Museum on Wednesday, November 7.





Big poetry

Torbay performance poet Robert Garnham has seen two of his poems turned into short films so far (with possibly a third in the pipeline). He’ll be part of an evening of wordplay and whimsey along with Samantha Boarer, with the special headliner, poet and an animator Jamie Harry Scrutton.

The show starts on November 8 at 8pm at the Blue Walnut, doors open 7.30pm, entry price £6. For seat reservations, contact robertdgarnham@gmail.com

Closing feature Daddy’s Letter

The closing feature film of this year’s English Riviera Film Festival, on Friday, November 9, will be a charity screening of Daddy’s Letter. The captivating film musical and moving story is inspired by an event in the life of stage and television actress Liz Smith.

The stage musical, screenplay and original score was written and produced by Les Veale of LVM Productions, filmed on location in The English Riviera with actress Di Davies alongside a cast of experienced and talented local actors.

The venue is The Lucky 7 Club. An atmospheric ‘Speakeasy’ Club tucked away in Paignton with a unique interior. Guests will experience a nostalgic trip to ‘The Pictures’ complete with usherette, interval choc ices and one or two extra surprises.

The English Riviera Film Festival runs from Saturday, October 27 to Friday, November 9.



English Riviera Film Festival | Facebook | Twitter: @ERFilmFest

