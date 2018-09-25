John Carpenter films get a spruce up for special Halloween screenings and releases

Google+ 0 1

You turn up for the tunes, but you stay for chilling suspense of John Carpenter flicks, which are getting dusted off and spruced up for a brand new 4k restoration.

Of the films that are getting the make-over The Fog will receive its restoration premiere at The London Film Festival on October 15.

From October 26, They Live and Prince of Darkness will screen as a precursor to the big Halloween one-night special of The Fog.

Escape From New York will be screened for one day only on November 22nd.







There’s new artwork from Matt Ferguson and a special, 4-disc Collector’s Edition will be available of The Fog, They Live and Eascape From New York, that ‘will also include a copy of the film’s seminal soundtrack composed and performed by Carpenter himself’.

And there are screenings in Plymouth. Check out the map for the South West and beyond.

Tickets for the screenings are now available and can be bought here.

