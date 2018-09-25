D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / John Carpenter films get a spruce up for special Halloween screenings and releases

John Carpenter films get a spruce up for special Halloween screenings and releases

You turn up for the tunes, but you stay for chilling suspense of John Carpenter flicks, which are getting dusted off and spruced up for a brand new 4k restoration.

Of the films that are getting the make-over The Fog will receive its restoration premiere at The London Film Festival on October 15.

From October 26, They Live and Prince of Darkness will screen as a precursor to the big Halloween one-night special of The Fog.

Escape From New York will be screened for one day only on November 22nd.

There’s new artwork from Matt Ferguson and a special, 4-disc Collector’s Edition will be available of The Fog, They Live and Eascape From New York, that ‘will also include a copy of the film’s seminal soundtrack composed and performed by Carpenter himself’.

And there are screenings in Plymouth. Check out the map for the South West and beyond.

Tickets for the screenings are now available and can be bought here.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: