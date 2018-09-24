Say Hello, Wave Goodbye for One Final Time, as Soft Cell bow out live, by satellite to a screen near you

D&CFilm

Say hello, wave goodbye… all from the confort of your local cinema-plex because those synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell will be broadcasting their ‘only and last EVER show, as well as their first in 15 years’ live by satellite to a screen near you (check out the map).

‘Cinema screens across the UK and Ireland will broadcast live via satellite the entire show, bringing audiences front and centre to the electrifying energy and atmosphere of this momentous occasion at London’s The O2 Arena,’ says the blurb.

This is the final and sold out show for Soft Cell, so put a skeddadle on and get your ticket.

And if you want anymore convicing, here’s the blurb again:

This is a unique way to experience an event that is sure to go down in pop music history, as one of Britain’s seminal bands, Soft Cell, ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’ with an incredible finale live on the big screen.

Here are the deets…

Sunday 30 September 2018, 7.30pm
Soft Cell – One Final Time – Live Concert From London
Start Time: 7.30pm (BST)
Running time: 165 minutes (TBC)
BBFC: 15 AS LIVE

Now check out the venues…

Click on the image for the Google Map of locations, or follow this link
