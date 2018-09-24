Re-imagining outer space with Vintage Sundays at the Picturehouse

Google+ 0 1

Cinema can transport us far beyond our wildest imagination, says the blurb for some new vintage sci-fi screenings at the Picturehouse cinemas, which is why filmmakers have always been obsessed with re-imagining outer space.

This autumn, Picturehouse Cinemas takes you on a cinematic voyage through the most fantastical movies in the universe of film.

As anticipation levels soar for Damien Chazelle’s First Man which sees Ryan Gosling take one small step as American hero Neil Armstrong, regular Picturehouse strand Vintage Sundays takes one giant leap across a retrospective galaxy of sci fi favourites.

Vintage Sundays puts classic films back on the big screen where they belong and the new Sci Fi season will see The Right Stuff, Moon, A Trip To The Moon, Alien, Solaris, Apollo 13 and 2001: Space Odysseyscreen in succession each Sunday at Picturehouse Cinemas nationwide from September 30 for six weeks. First Man opens across the UK on 13 October.

Priced at just £5 for members, £8 for non members, make space in your diary as Vintage Sundays: Spaced lands in a Picurehouse near you.

For more info visit the Picturehouse blog (Spotlight) picturehouses.com/scifi

The Right Stuff (15)

Director: Philip Kaufman

Starring: Scott Glenn, Sam Shepard, Ed Harris

Sunday 30 September

Moon + A Trip To The Moon (15)

Director: Duncan Jones

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Kevin Spacey

Sunday 7 October

Alien (15)

Director: Ridley Scott

Starring: Harry Dean Stanton, Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt

Sunday 14 October

Solaris (12A)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Starring: Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis, Jüri Järvet

Sunday 21 October

Apollo 13 (PG)

Director: Ron Howard

Starring: Bill Paxton, Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon

Sunday 28 October

2001: A Space Odyssey (U)

Sunday 4 November

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Starring: William Sylvester, Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood

First Man (12A)

From 12 October

Director: Damien Chazelle

Starring: Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy

Tickets on sale soon from picturehouses.com

(from a press release)

