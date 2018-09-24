D&CFilm

Re-imagining outer space with Vintage Sundays at the Picturehouse

Cinema can transport us far beyond our wildest imagination, says the blurb for some new vintage sci-fi screenings at the Picturehouse cinemas, which is why filmmakers have always been obsessed with re-imagining outer space.

This autumn, Picturehouse Cinemas takes you on a cinematic voyage through the most fantastical movies in the universe of film.

As anticipation levels soar for Damien Chazelle’s First Man which sees Ryan Gosling take one small step as American hero Neil Armstrong, regular Picturehouse strand Vintage Sundays takes one giant leap across a retrospective galaxy of sci fi favourites.

Vintage Sundays puts classic films back on the big screen where they belong and the new Sci Fi season will see The Right Stuff, Moon, A Trip To The Moon, Alien, Solaris, Apollo 13 and 2001: Space Odysseyscreen in succession each Sunday at Picturehouse Cinemas nationwide from September 30 for six weeks. First Man opens across the UK on 13 October.

Priced at just £5 for members, £8 for non members, make space in your diary as Vintage Sundays: Spaced lands in a Picurehouse near you.

For more info visit the Picturehouse blog (Spotlight) picturehouses.com/scifi

The Right Stuff (15)
Director: Philip Kaufman
Starring: Scott Glenn, Sam Shepard, Ed Harris
Sunday 30 September
BOOK

Moon + A Trip To The Moon (15)
Director: Duncan Jones
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Kevin Spacey
Sunday 7 October
BOOK

Alien (15)
Director: Ridley Scott
Starring: Harry Dean Stanton, Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt
Sunday 14 October
BOOK

Solaris (12A)
Director: Andrei Tarkovsky
Starring: Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis, Jüri Järvet
Sunday 21 October
BOOK

Apollo 13 (PG)
Director: Ron Howard
Starring: Bill Paxton, Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon
Sunday 28 October
BOOK

2001: A Space Odyssey (U)
Sunday 4 November
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Starring: William Sylvester, Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood
BOOK

First Man (12A)
From 12 October
Director: Damien Chazelle
Starring: Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy

Tickets on sale soon from picturehouses.com

(from a press release)

