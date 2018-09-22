Dark and beautiful menace captured in action thriller All The Devil’s Men

Google+ 0 2

Within the whirly, swirly world of disavowed CIA operatives knocking seven bells out of each other along the streets of London, there is a style of lush richness that makes All The Devil’s Men look more Caravaggio than cartoon.

Rip-roaring adventure

True, we’ve only seen the trailer (exclusively in English – at the time of writing – on Time Out) to this Milo Gibson staring story, but that looks a rip-roaring adventure, where the UK streets drip with rich malevolence.

Beauty and menace

Of course, director Matthew Hope may have something to do with that. But, because we’re biased, here at D&CFilm we’re cheering cinematographer Robin Whenary for the beauty of the film and the dark Caravaggio-ian menace.

Along for the ride with Milo Gibson (yes, he’s the son of… ) is Sylvia Hoeks, of Blade Runner 2049, and William Fichtner, of loads.

Navy SEAL turned bounty hunter

The story, according to TeaserTrailer.com is about a ‘war-junkie and former Navy SEAL turned bounty hunter who tracks down terrorists as part of the CIA’s outsourcing to private companies’.

Throw in the threat of ‘one last job’, the Russians, disavowed CIA peeps, Weapons of Mass Destruction, a private army, betrayal, revenge, and avoiding the Congestion Charge, and you’ve got a humdinger.

Here it is in French:

All The Devil’s Men is in our cinemas on December 3.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...