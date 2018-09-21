Dan A Beard’s coming home! Catch Beard Envy at the English Riviera Film Festival

Google+ 0 1

Have beard with travel, or rather in the case of Dan A Beard, search beard, will travel. And fresh from its success in New York, the short film Beard Envy is popping home for the English Riviera Film Festival.

As well as the screening for the ERFF at Paignton’s Palace Theatre on October 27, there will be a Q&A session with director John Tomkins and the writer of the original poem upon which the film is based, spoken word artist Robert Garnham.

Beard Envy is the surreal journey of Dan A Beard, played by the fresh-faced Jack Allum, as he aspires for a beard.

It’s a curious adventure stepping into a eccentrically English world. And it was all shot in The Bay. This is very much a coming home for Beard Envy.

We’d just done The Professor in the Bathroom, and I chose Beard Envy next because it was so visually appealing to me. It just came out of the page, and I thought, wow, I’ve got to make a film out of this. This is brilliant. Beard Envy director John Tomkins

Beard Envy is just one of the screenings taking place on the English Riviera’s main day on Saturday, October 27 at the Palace Theatre, Paignton. Including a chance to catch horror doc Borley Rectory, featuring Reece Sheersmith.

Book your ticket for the English Riviera Film Festival at the Palace Theatre Paignton, on Saturday, October 27 – the whole day for just £7.

Read our interview with director John Tomkins about the making of Beard Envy.

top image: Dan A Beard (Jack Allum) meeting the South West Beard Club in the film by Emily Appleton (Appleton Event Photography

