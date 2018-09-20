Are you getting the most out of your smartphone or tablet? asks the Cornwall Film Festival (free workshops on offer!)

D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

With so much computing and creative power sitting in your pocket, the question is, are you getting the most of it? But who has the time and/or inclination? To ease those concerns, Cornwall Film Festival have arranged a series of free workshops, so you can get under the hood (so to speak) of your gadgets and super-charge your creativity. 

And what’s more, there is still time to take advantage of CFF’s Get Creative! workshops which are happening across Cornwall!

These are free workshops giving you a chance to try something new or develop skills.

You don’t need to live in the area they are taking place only in Cornwall so why not take the chance to visit somewhere new while learning something new?

Here’s a list of what’s on and where:

Vlogging, Blogging & Camera Skills Tolmen Centre, 24th September 9:30-13:30
Vlogging, Blogging & Camera Skills The Penwith Centre, Penzance 25th September 9:00-13:00
Vlogging, Blogging & Camera Skills The Penwith Centre, Penzance 25th September 13:30-17:00
Vlogging, Blogging & Camera Skills Grampound Village Hall 6th October 9:00-13:00
Get Creative! Drones & ‘GoPros’ Grampound Village Hall 6th October 13:30-17:30
ESF Storytelling Workshop The Poly Sat 10th November 10:15-12:15

 

(from a press release)

