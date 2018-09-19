Just a love of film needed for 16-19 year olds to get Exeter Phoenix film experience

Google+ 0 4

This autumn, Exeter Phoenix is offering two fantastic opportunities for teenagers aged 16-19 to take their first steps into the professional world of filmmaking and exhibition.

The city-centre arts venue is partnering up with INTO Film to offer the opportunity for young people to learn about film programming at a Young Programmers Day or submit their film into a special South West Showcase that will go on to tour film festivals and venues next year.

Young Programmers Day

The free Young Programmers Day will take place on Saturday 6th October. Participants aged will focus on narrowing down a selection of short films to create a screening that will premiere at Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival in November 2018.

Create a screening

Participants will also hear from industry experts about careers in cinema and discover what goes into running a film festival. No previous programming experience is necessary to take part, just a love of film. The session is free, although booking is necessary via the Exeter Phoenix website or box office.

South West Showcase

Exeter Phoenix are also working alongside INTO Film to create the first South West Showcase – a special hour-long screening that will celebrate exceptional young filmmaking talent from across the region.

Promotion

South West based filmmakers aged 16-19 are invited to submit short films of under 10 minutes. The deadline to submit your film is Friday 14th December. The final hour-long showcase will be toured at film festivals and venues across the region throughout 2019.

Support for local filmmakers

The Exeter Phoenix is proud to support local filmmakers through every step of their career. The venue’s film production resource includes industry-standard filmmaking equipment, mentoring, and bespoke training opportunities.

Whether you are looking to get your project off the ground, take your first steps into production, or improve the quality of your work, Exeter Phoenix is the place to start.

Visit the website, pop in for a chat, or call the team on 01392 667055 to find out more.

