Exeter Picturehouse opens its doors with free cinema tickets for National Lottery Cinema Day

The Exeter Picturehouse has joined the city’s Studio 74 to offer free cinema tickets as part of National Lottery Cinema Day on Sunday, September 30. Check out if your local screening centre is taking part. Here’s what the Exeter Picturehouse picturepeople say…

Audience members simply need to show a Lotto ticket for draws between 26th and 29th September to receive a free cinema ticket for any film showing that day.

First come, first served

Tickets for the screenings are only available on the day from Exeter Picturehouse box office and only issued on a first come, first served basis from noon.

You need to be over 16 years to get a free ticket. See Exeter Picturehouse website for further details.

Films to watch

Films showing include The Wife [15] – starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce; The Right Stuff [15] – the story of the American space race; and Soft Cell: One Final Time Live Concert From London [15].

Promotion

National Lottery support for film

National Lottery players have helped fund thousands of projects across the British film industry, since 1994 they have supported and nurtured new talent through nationwide training and development schemes as well as engaging the next generation through educational initiatives in local schools and at BFI Academies.

Their support has also helped British filmmakers to create extraordinary films such as The King’s Speech, Suffragette, Viceroy’s House and Pride and work with the BFI to engage new audiences through the BFI Film Audience Network, IntoFilm and the BFI Audience Fund. Every time someone plays The National Lottery they’re supporting British film as well as community projects in their local area.

Exeter Picturehouse | Facebook | Twitter: @exepicturehouse | Instagram

(from a press release)

