Mark Kermode’s new favourite thing – The Bill Douglas Museum

It’s heart-warming to hear cinema pundit legend Mark Kermode extolling his enthusiasm for The Bill Douglas Museum at Exeter University.

Anyone who’s explored the collection can appreciated how Mark describes the musuem – his new favourite thing.

From early cinema machinery (a Lumiere machine, A What The Butler Saw, and the camera from the Battle of the Somme, to name but three) to the depth and breadth of the modern viewing experience epherema, Mark eats it up.

What’s more, the museum, he says is very open and very accessible.

So take a listen to Mark’s description of Exeter’s The Bill Douglas Museum, which covers a history of cinema, and is educational, entertaining, fun and funny.

Check it out: The museum galleries are open 10am-5pm, 7 days a week

The Bill Douglas Cinema Museum | Facebook | Twitter: @bdcmuseum

