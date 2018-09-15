Plymouth old boy takes Q&A as his film Winter Ridge hits cinemas

Google+ 0 4

Dark psychological thriller Winter Ridge was filmed on the dark and psychological parts of Exmoor. And if you’re wondering where those dark and psychological film sensibilities were honed look no further up country than Plymouth (it seems obvious when you say it).

Plymouth graduate

Director Dom Lenoir – who’s back in the city for a special screening and Q&A – graduated from the University of Plymouth’s MA in Contemporary Film Practice in 2009, having completed a BA (Hons) Media Arts degree the previous year.

12 awards and counting

Winter Ridge is his first major feature and has already been a hit on the festival circuit on both sides of the Atlantic, with 12 awards and counting.

It is being released in the USA this month by Gravitas Ventures, along with an exclusive UK theatrical run, before the film is taken to audiences in London.

Here’s our coverage of Winter Ridge before its first cinematic release in Yeovil.

Hunt for a killer

It stars Matt Hookings, who also produced Winter Ridge alongside Nancy Bressolles. Matt plays a detective on the hunt for a serial killer, who is targeting the elderly, and seems to be focusing on victims with degenerative diseases. His wife, meanwhile, lies in a coma following a car accident.

Star power

Winter Ridge boasts star power in the shape of co-stars Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones, Les Misérables), Alan Ford (Snatch, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Olwen Catherine Kelly. Michael Mckell (Allied, Where Hands Touch) and Ian Pirie (Les Misérables, Da Vinci’s Demons) also feature.

Dom said: “Since my time at university I’ve always been about making my own independent films, but this is a big career move in terms of the budget and the actors that are involved.

“It was the dramatic nature of the story and the detective genre that first attracted me to the project.

“The elements that deal with degenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s really struck a chord with my own family’s experiences.

A new understanding of loneliness

“I’m hoping this film will raise an interesting debate on the condition, and bring the audience to a new understanding of loneliness.”

A prize for students

And because this is from a Plymouth Uni press release, here’s Phaedra Stancer, Programme Leader for the current BA (Hons) Media Arts course and a former lecturer of Dom’s.

“Media Arts is a degree course but also a community of practice. Our graduates stay in touch and it is always a great pleasure to hear of their successes. “It isn’t unusual for alumni to offer opportunities to current students and we help them out where we can too. “We are very proud to host a preview screening of Dom’s first feature film. We are happy that he wanted to return to us to do this, it is a fantastic opportunity for current students to get tips from someone who started out on the same course they are currently studying. “Dom has also volunteered some of the proceeds from the evening to set up a prize for current students.”

The screening takes place on Thursday 20 September at 7pm in the Jill Craigie Cinema, Roland Levinsky Building.

Tto book a ticket, visit https://www.plymouth.ac.uk/whats-on/preview-screening-of-winter-ridge-2018.

Winter Ridge | Facebook | Twitter: @WinterRidgeFilm





(from a press release)

