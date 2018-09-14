Soon-to-be classic horror Borley Rectory has a special screening at the English Riviera Film Fest

Google+ 0 1

From being ‘a very good film’ Borley Rectory is soon to move into the status of ‘cult classic’, and you can get to see it just as it’s about to turn that corner at the English Riviera Film Festival.

Underground, edgy, chilling, visually astounding and made with a knowledge and passion that seeps through each frame, Borley Rectory defies defination. But if we were to define it we’d say it’s an animated horror theatrical documentary about what is purported to be the most haunted house in England.

Made by Exeter-based filmmaker Ashley Thorpe, Borley Rectory is fittingly opening the main day programme of the English Riviera Film fest (and we’ve been told Ashley will provide a special introduction to the movie). Especially as the event takes place before Halloween.

Borley Rectory has a star-studded cast, a superb score and creepy sound design. And before you say horror isn’t your thing, this film has a classic sense of storytelling.

And the film, which made the it into eofftv‘s top 10 of 2017, isn’t the only treat on offer at the English Riviera Film Festival.

The day continues will True and Heroic stories from World War II; The English Riviera From Above; Beard Envy; and the English Riviera Film Festival nominated films and awards.

Book your ticket for the English Riviera Film Festival at the Palace Theatre Paignton, on Saturday, October 23 – the whole day for just £7.

English Riviera Film Festival | Facebook | Twitter: @ERFilmFest

Read John Tomson’s interview with Ashley Thorpe

Borley Rectory | Facebook | Twitter: @CarrionScreamin

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...