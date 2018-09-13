Faces Places, film and photos at Plymouth Art Centre’s Reclaim The Frame screening

Google+ 0 5

Mix a super buddy movie with an enlightening road trip, and still you’re nowhere near the fascinating documentary Faces Places, which comes to Plymouth Arts Centre supported by an amazing line-up at the next Reclaim The Frame gig.

Face Places won the Golden Eye Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the Best Documentary Feature award at this year’s Academy Awards.

It ‘is a deeply charming and life-affirming look at not only the subtle power of community, but the inspiration that can emerge from the most unexpected of friendships’, says the blurb.

“Watching great artists at work is always a treat,” said Jordan Hoffman in the Guardian when he caught the flick (then called Visages, Villages) at Cannes 2017.

I've watched it it's great, the way they capture the interest of and galvanize communities to participate is fantastic, really enjoyed watching it 🙂👍 — SketchFlare (@SketchFlare) September 11, 2018

But tickets for the event at the Plymouth Arts Centre also include a talk and photography workshop.

Mia Bays who runs Birds’ Eye View and an Oscar winning producer and Joanna Duncombe curator-producer of Reclaim The Frame will be joined by Fiona Handyside, senior lecturer in European Film at the University of Exeter and by James Ellwood and Matthew Pontin who run Fotonow Plymouth.

They will be hosting a Varda-inspired photography workshop in their ‘Camper Obscura’.

Tickets, as you would expect, are going like hot potatoes. Book now for the September 27, 7pm event.

