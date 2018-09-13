D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / Faces Places, film and photos at Plymouth Art Centre’s Reclaim The Frame screening

Faces Places, film and photos at Plymouth Art Centre’s Reclaim The Frame screening

Mix a super buddy movie with an enlightening road trip, and still you’re nowhere near the fascinating documentary Faces Places, which comes to Plymouth Arts Centre supported by an amazing line-up at the next Reclaim The Frame gig.

Face Places won the Golden Eye Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the Best Documentary Feature award at this year’s Academy Awards.

It ‘is a deeply charming and life-affirming look at not only the subtle power of community, but the inspiration that can emerge from the most unexpected of friendships’, says the blurb.

“Watching great artists at work is always a treat,” said Jordan Hoffman in the Guardian when he caught the flick (then called Visages, Villages) at Cannes 2017.

 

But tickets for the event at the Plymouth Arts Centre also include a talk and photography workshop.

Mia Bays who runs Birds’ Eye View and an Oscar winning producer and Joanna Duncombe curator-producer of Reclaim The Frame will be joined by Fiona Handyside, senior lecturer in European Film at the University of Exeter and by James Ellwood and Matthew Pontin who run Fotonow Plymouth.

They will be hosting a Varda-inspired photography workshop in their ‘Camper Obscura’.

Tickets, as you would expect, are going like hot potatoes. Book now for the September 27, 7pm event.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: