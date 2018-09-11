Shortlisted artists for the 2018 Jarman Award on UK-wide tour, with talks, screenings and performances

Google+ 0 1

The best in contemporary artists’ filmmaking will be showcased at venues, including the Exeter Phoenix, across the UK from 10 October – 4 December as part of the Film London Jarman Award tour.

Diverse and groundbreaking

Featuring work from the artists shortlisted for the 2018 Jarman Award, the tour will offer art and film lovers the chance to explore a diverse range of groundbreaking work.

Films that test the edges of filmmaking

Between them, the films test the edges of filmmaking practice while deep-diving into contemporary concerns that range from the global to the hyper-local.

From 35mm to CGI and animation, the artists draw from hip-hop to video games while telling kaleidoscopic stories that take in everything from speedway racers to the plight of the politically displaced.

The 2018 tour will visit England (including Exeter), Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales with screenings, exhibitions and artists’ talks at 13 major arts venues with a special weekend at Whitechapel Gallery taking place on 17 and 18 November, which will include talks, screenings and performances.

Promotion

The winner of the Award and £10,000 prize will be announced on 27 November at a special ceremony at the Barbican Centre, London.

The 2018 Film London Jarman Award Touring Programme:



Part I:



Larry Achiampong & David Blandy, Finding Fanon Part Three, (2016-17), 14 min

Daria Martin, A Hunger Artist (2017), 16 min

Hardeep Pandhal, Pool Party Pilot Episode (2018), 8 min



Part II:



Jasmina Cibic, NADA: Act III (2017), 17 min

Lawrence Lek,Geomancer, Chapters 1 and 2 (2018), 20 min

Margaret Salmon, Extract from Eglantine (2016), 10 min



Events:



The MAC, Belfast

Wednesday 10 0ctober, 7pm

with Hardeep Pandhal, part of AMINI Festival

Free event, but tickets must be booked online or reserved at box office

Entry to this event is also included in AMINI festival pass

https://themaclive.com/art-exhibitions/talks-tours-and-events



Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne

From Friday 12 October – 28 October

Programme on loop in the gallery space

Free, no booking required

http://www.townereastbourne.org.uk/



Spike Island, Bristol

Wednesday 17 October, 6:00pm

with Larry Achiampong & David Blandy

Tickets: £5 /£3 (concessions)

http://www.spikeisland.org.uk/



Glasgow Film Theatre

Sunday 28 October, 7.30pm

With Margaret Salmon

Tickets: £10.50/£7.50 (concessions)

http://www.glasgowfilm.org/theatre



Dundee Contemporary Arts

Monday 29 October, 6:30pm

with Margaret Salmon

http://www.dca.org.uk/



Turner Contemporary, Margate

Thursday 1 November, 7.00pm

with Larry Achiampong & David Blandy

Free, booking required

https://www.turnercontemporary.org/

Exeter Phoenix

Tuesday 6 November, 7:00pm

with Lawrence Lek

Tickets: £6

www.exeterphoenix.org.uk

FACT, Liverpool

Wednesday 7 November, 6.30pm

with Daria Martin

Free, booking required

http://www.fact.co.uk/



Nottingham Contemporary

Tuesday 13 November, 6:30pm

with Jasmina Cibic

Free, booking required

http://www.nottinghamcontemporary.org/



Firstsite, Colchester

Thursday 15 November, 6:30pm

with Jasmina Cibic

Free, booking required

http://firstsite.uk/



G39, Cardiff

Thursday 15 November, 6:30pm

http://www.g39.org/



HOME, Manchester

Sunday 2 December, 4pm

As part of the Artists’ Film Weekender

£4/ £3 (concessions)

https://homemcr.org/



Whitechapel Gallery

Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 November, 11:30 am – 6:00 pm

Screenings, talks and performances

with all the 2018 Jarman Award shortlisted artists

Full programme – TBC

Tickets: £5 each day

http://www.whitechapelgallery.org/





