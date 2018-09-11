Shortlisted artists for the 2018 Jarman Award on UK-wide tour, with talks, screenings and performances

The best in contemporary artists’ filmmaking will be showcased at venues, including the Exeter Phoenix, across the UK from 10 October – 4 December as part of the Film London Jarman Award tour.
Diverse and groundbreaking
Featuring work from the artists shortlisted for the 2018 Jarman Award, the tour will offer art and film lovers the chance to explore a diverse range of groundbreaking work.
Films that test the edges of filmmaking
Between them, the films test the edges of filmmaking practice while deep-diving into contemporary concerns that range from the global to the hyper-local.
From 35mm to CGI and animation, the artists draw from hip-hop to video games while telling kaleidoscopic stories that take in everything from speedway racers to the plight of the politically displaced.
The 2018 tour will visit England (including Exeter), Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales with screenings, exhibitions and artists’ talks at 13 major arts venues with a special weekend at Whitechapel Gallery taking place on 17 and 18 November, which will include talks, screenings and performances.
The winner of the Award and £10,000 prize will be announced on 27 November at a special ceremony at the Barbican Centre, London.
The 2018 Film London Jarman Award Touring Programme:
Part I:
Larry Achiampong & David Blandy, Finding Fanon Part Three, (2016-17), 14 min
Daria Martin, A Hunger Artist (2017), 16 min
Hardeep Pandhal, Pool Party Pilot Episode (2018), 8 min
Part II:
Jasmina Cibic, NADA: Act III (2017), 17 min
Lawrence Lek,Geomancer, Chapters 1 and 2 (2018), 20 min
Margaret Salmon, Extract from Eglantine (2016), 10 min
Events:
The MAC, Belfast
Wednesday 10 0ctober, 7pm
with Hardeep Pandhal, part of AMINI Festival
Free event, but tickets must be booked online or reserved at box office
Entry to this event is also included in AMINI festival pass
https://themaclive.com/art-exhibitions/talks-tours-and-events
Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne
From Friday 12 October – 28 October
Programme on loop in the gallery space
Free, no booking required
http://www.townereastbourne.org.uk/
Spike Island, Bristol
Wednesday 17 October, 6:00pm
with Larry Achiampong & David Blandy
Tickets: £5 /£3 (concessions)
http://www.spikeisland.org.uk/
Glasgow Film Theatre
Sunday 28 October, 7.30pm
With Margaret Salmon
Tickets: £10.50/£7.50 (concessions)
http://www.glasgowfilm.org/theatre
Dundee Contemporary Arts
Monday 29 October, 6:30pm
with Margaret Salmon
http://www.dca.org.uk/
Turner Contemporary, Margate
Thursday 1 November, 7.00pm
with Larry Achiampong & David Blandy
Free, booking required
https://www.turnercontemporary.org/
Exeter Phoenix
Tuesday 6 November, 7:00pm
with Lawrence Lek
Tickets: £6
www.exeterphoenix.org.uk
FACT, Liverpool
Wednesday 7 November, 6.30pm
with Daria Martin
Free, booking required
http://www.fact.co.uk/
Nottingham Contemporary
Tuesday 13 November, 6:30pm
with Jasmina Cibic
Free, booking required
http://www.nottinghamcontemporary.org/
Firstsite, Colchester
Thursday 15 November, 6:30pm
with Jasmina Cibic
Free, booking required
http://firstsite.uk/
G39, Cardiff
Thursday 15 November, 6:30pm
http://www.g39.org/
HOME, Manchester
Sunday 2 December, 4pm
As part of the Artists’ Film Weekender
£4/ £3 (concessions)
https://homemcr.org/
Whitechapel Gallery
Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 November, 11:30 am – 6:00 pm
Screenings, talks and performances
with all the 2018 Jarman Award shortlisted artists
Full programme – TBC
Tickets: £5 each day
http://www.whitechapelgallery.org/
Leave a Reply