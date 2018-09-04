Special prize for Devon filmmakers in international Riviera Film Festival (submissions open)

Google+ 0 2

There’s a special prize on offer for Devon filmmakers amidst the international offerings at the 2018 Riviera Film Festival.

The festival, now in its fourth year, and taking place in the elegant surroundings of Paignton Theatre, is calling for submissions from around the world.

International films

The specialist Devon filmmaking section is just one of the awards on offer, which includes international prizes for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Screenplay.

The judging will come at the end of the festivals main day of screenings and talks on Saturday, October 27.

To submit your films to to Film Freeway. Early bird dealine, September 10. Deadline, September 30.

