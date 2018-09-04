Free cinema tickets on offer at Exeter Phoenix’s Studio 74 this September

Google+ 0 4

Exeter Phoenix’s independent cinema, Studio 74, is offering film fans a chance to catch the latest movies for free on Sunday 30 September, as part of National Lottery Cinema Day.

To celebrate the National Lottery’s support for British film, they’re giving away thousands of free tickets at participating cinemas across the UK and Studio 74 is taking part.

Audience members simply need to show a Lotto ticket for draws between 26th and 29th September to receive a free cinema ticket for any film showing that day.

Tickets for the screenings are only available on the day from Exeter Phoenix’s box office and will only issued on a first come, first served basis. You need to be over 16 years to get a free ticket. Visit Exeter Phoenix’s website for further details.

The films on offer will include a 1pm screening of Puzzle, starring Kelly Macdonald and a 4pm screening of Saoirse Ronan’s latest film, The Seagull.

National Lottery players have helped fund thousands of projects across the British film industry, since 1994 they have supported and nurtured new talent through nationwide training and development schemes as well as engaging the next generation through educational initiatives in local schools and at BFI Academies.

Their support has also helped British filmmakers to create extraordinary films such as The King’s Speech, Suffragette, Viceroy’s House and Pride and work with the BFI to engage new audiences through the BFI Film Audience Network, IntoFilm and the BFI Audience Fund.

Every time someone plays The National Lottery they’re supporting British film as well as community projects in their local area.

top image: Studio 74. Courtesy of Matt Austin





(from a press release)

