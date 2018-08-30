Remember Brexit? Postcards from the 48% screening plus Q&A in Exeter

Google+ 0 10

Listening to the news and watching the Brexit tragi-farce unfold, you’d think that nobody anywhere in the UK voted to stay in the EU. That’s just another of those myths that seems to be flying around. In fact 48% were unswayed by the mendacious messages of Brexit – some of which were on buses. Those forgotten 48-ers are the focus of the film Postcards from the 48%, which is at Studio 74, Exeter, with a Q&A with the director accompanying one of the screenings.

‘This passionate and insightful documentary gives a voice to the 48% who voted to remain,’ says the blurb.

‘Travelling the length and breadth of Britain, director David Wilkinson has interviewed remainers from different backgrounds reminding us that, far from it being a landslide victory, there remain many voices still fighting for the UK to stay part of the European Union.’

David ‘founder and current owner of Guerilla Films is probably unique in the UK entertainment industry in that he has been involved in so many different areas since he entered the industry in 1969. He was an award winning actor. He has produced and/or distributed around 120 feature films in the cinema, on DVD, TV and online,’ according to his IMDB mini bio.

You can catch up with the screenings on the Postcards from the 48% site. And you can even get in touch to organise your own.

Here’s David talking at Home, (Manchester’s centre for contemporary theatre, film, art, music and more).

Postcards From The 48% is on at Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix on Showing Sun 2 Sep: 4pm; and Wed 5 Sep: 7.30pm. The Wednesday screening is followed by a Q&A with the director David Wilkinson. Book your tickets now.

