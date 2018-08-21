Encounters 2018 | First tickets available for short film fest that sets the year

Google+ 0 1

The late September blush of short film that is the Encounters film fest has spawned its first batch of tickets.

You can now browse the programme of short films and buy tickets for those that tantalise your film-loving taste buds, say the Encounters peeps.

The fest runs from September 25 to September 30 in Bristol, and pretty much sets the stall for the coming film year (years run from September to September, right?). So it’s well worth investing time to see what’s what and even drawing up a wish list of what to see.

You could event get a Festival Pass, which for just £85 ‘enables you to book free tickets to all film screenings, International Competition screenings and events between Wednesday 26th and Sunday 30th September.’ Do the maths, and check out the deets.

Top picks so far are:

ANIMATION: OTHER WORLDS

Sit back and let these ethereal beauties transport you to deep space and beyond where memories and emotions collide in alternative and hyper-realities.

SHORT FILM 7: ON THE EDGE

Dealing with life crisis, personal struggles, difficult feelings and cries for help, these stories open up an honest and stirring insight into mental health and the beauty and complexity of the human mind.

LATE LOUNGE: FRIGHT NIGHT

Zombie feasts, extreme foley sessions, psychological thrills, domestic nightmares and many more chilling delights, this is guaranteed to be a hell of a ride, not for the faint-hearted.

COMEDY: GROUP THERAPY

This thought provoking collection of shorts have a light-hearted approach. Amusing situations and underground connections happily conspire to raise a few smiles.

