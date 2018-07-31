D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / Homelessness, relationships and kickboxing | The Knockout feature film in North Devon

Homelessness, relationships and kickboxing | The Knockout feature film in North Devon

Brace yourself for The Knockout, a new feature film being shot in Devon, which promises to jab at the emotions through a punchy, kicky, boxy journey (… it features kickboxing).

Produced by Darklight Films, The Knockout is based in North Devon and the surrounding area. It’s about a young girl who is homeless and lives in a squat. Then she comes across friendship and sport.

‘A retired widow and a taxi driver form an unlikely bond together to help a lonely homeless girl become a world champion kickboxer,’ says the blurb.

Leona Clarke plays Tori who has always been keen on kickboxing and never got anywhere. She meets Lydia, who introduces her to a trainer at the local gym.

The story focuses on the relationships between Tori’s bad boyfriend and Lydia.

Promotion

Devon-based Darklight Films were looking for a local director and Dop and found Philippa Waddell to director and Mary Farbrother as Dop to take on Tim Prescott’s script.

Stay tuned for more as and when, or go straight to The Knockout’s Facebook page for info.

 

 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: