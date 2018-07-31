Homelessness, relationships and kickboxing | The Knockout feature film in North Devon

Google+ 0 93

Brace yourself for The Knockout, a new feature film being shot in Devon, which promises to jab at the emotions through a punchy, kicky, boxy journey (… it features kickboxing).

Produced by Darklight Films, The Knockout is based in North Devon and the surrounding area. It’s about a young girl who is homeless and lives in a squat. Then she comes across friendship and sport.

‘A retired widow and a taxi driver form an unlikely bond together to help a lonely homeless girl become a world champion kickboxer,’ says the blurb.

Leona Clarke plays Tori who has always been keen on kickboxing and never got anywhere. She meets Lydia, who introduces her to a trainer at the local gym.

The story focuses on the relationships between Tori’s bad boyfriend and Lydia.

Devon-based Darklight Films were looking for a local director and Dop and found Philippa Waddell to director and Mary Farbrother as Dop to take on Tim Prescott’s script.

Stay tuned for more as and when, or go straight to The Knockout’s Facebook page for info.

