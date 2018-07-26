Glimpse the heavens | Arthur Cauty’s Dartmoor Dark Skies is a mesmeric time lapse film

Google+ 0 16

Hypnotic, mesmeric, astronomical! Dartmoor Dark Skies, a time lapse film by Arthur Cauty, ties heaven and earth together in both beautiful harmony and distant isolation.

In just two minutes Arthur takes you on an emotional journey from pretty much the same place – Dartmoor, albeit different locations. And that voyage – a personal one, obvs – involves gazing at the heavens.

Whoda thought a time lapse film could inspire such deep emotions? Plug in and allow yourself two minutes of meditative wonder. An ideal antidote to… pretty much everything.

“Over the last few months, I spent a lot of long cold nights up on Dartmoor,” said Arthur, “battling the rain, cloud, fog and dew.

Promotion

“Definitely the longest amount of time I’ve ever spent shooting a 2 minute film!

“There was a lot of cloud…”

This is Arthur’s collection of his my first astrophotography time lapse attempts and is a precursor to filming in Arches National Park & the Canyonlands of Utah this Autumn!

The locations in the film are: Hound Tor; Coombestone Tor; Bonehill Rocks; Venford Reservoir; and some forest somewhere.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...