D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / Documentary / Glimpse the heavens | Arthur Cauty’s Dartmoor Dark Skies is a mesmeric time lapse film

Glimpse the heavens | Arthur Cauty’s Dartmoor Dark Skies is a mesmeric time lapse film

Hypnotic, mesmeric, astronomical! Dartmoor Dark Skies, a time lapse film by Arthur Cauty, ties heaven and earth together in both beautiful harmony and distant isolation.

In just two minutes Arthur takes you on an emotional journey from pretty much the same place – Dartmoor, albeit different locations. And that voyage – a personal one, obvs – involves gazing at the heavens.

Whoda thought a time lapse film could inspire such deep emotions? Plug in and allow yourself two minutes of meditative wonder. An ideal antidote to… pretty much everything.

“Over the last few months, I spent a lot of long cold nights up on Dartmoor,” said Arthur, “battling the rain, cloud, fog and dew.

Promotion

“Definitely the longest amount of time I’ve ever spent shooting a 2 minute film!

“There was a lot of cloud…”

This is Arthur’s collection of his my first astrophotography time lapse attempts and is a precursor to filming in Arches National Park & the Canyonlands of Utah this Autumn!

The locations in the film are: Hound Tor; Coombestone Tor; Bonehill Rocks; Venford Reservoir; and some forest somewhere.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: