Screen horror nightmare for the South West – top scary movies for the region revealed

What gives the South West the willies? Here’s a press release that plopped into our inbox purporting to having collated the votes of people in the South West’s most scary flick. Take a look and see what you think

People in the South West have voted for their scariest movies and TV shows of all time – and say serial killers, zombies and the Devil are most likely to keep them up all night.

The Exorcist, The Shining and Psycho were voted the top three scariest movies, and the 80s were dubbed the most terrifying movie decade.

Over half of the top 10 scariest movies and TV shows were made in the decade of shoulder pads and pastel leg warmers, including Friday the 13th (1980) and Poltergeist (1982).

A new survey by Atomik Research for Universal Parks and Resorts Halloween Horror Nights showed creepy dolls, cannibals and snakes were also in the top 10 movie horrors in the South West.

A third (32%) believe their irrational fears come from movies, a quarter (25%) put it down to childhood events and 21% blame scary TV programmes.

Two in five (40%) of horror fans from the South West say they are brave enough to sit through a scary movie by themselves – with the rest needing somebody else to share the fear.

Research for Universal Parks and Resorts Halloween Horror Nights, which feature haunted houses and scare zones themed around Stranger Things, Revenge of Chucky, Trick ‘r Treat, Scream, shows that the scariest films and TV shows of all time for people from the South West are:

The Exorcist (1974)

The Shining (1980)

Psycho (1960)

Dracula (1958)

Poltergeist (1982)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The Walking Dead (2010)

The Evil Dead (1981)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Friday the 13th (1980)

While watching horror films, Brits in the south-west are most scared by:

Serial killers (32%)

Zombies (28%)

The Devil (27%)

Cannibals (25%)

Creepy dolls (25%)

Snakes (25%)

Clowns (20%)

Aliens (18%)

Vampires (16%)

Ghosts (15%)

(from a press release)

