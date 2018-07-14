D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / Oscar-winner gets big screen outing in Exeter for Encounters: Deaf Shorts Showcase

Oscar-winner gets big screen outing in Exeter for Encounters: Deaf Shorts Showcase

The Silent Child, bagged the 2018 Academy Award for Best Short Film and is part of a selection of short films from the Encounters Film Festival 2017 programme that all represent Deafness not as the main form of conflict but as part of a wider narrative, on at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix.

The filmmakers come from both Deaf and hearing backgrounds and together their work presents a unique representation of the Deaf community in the 21st Century.

This screening will have captioned subtitles and be introduced in British Sign Language.

Promotion

The programme includes: Swimming in the Desert, Hitch, Nevith the Dragon, The Silent Child, 4, Silent Laughs, The Song for Single (单身情歌), and Signs of an Affair.

The screening takes place on Tuesday, July 17. For times and tickets and more about the films pop over to the Exeter Phoenix site.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: