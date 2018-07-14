Oscar-winner gets big screen outing in Exeter for Encounters: Deaf Shorts Showcase

Google+ 0 1

The Silent Child, bagged the 2018 Academy Award for Best Short Film and is part of a selection of short films from the Encounters Film Festival 2017 programme that all represent Deafness not as the main form of conflict but as part of a wider narrative, on at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix.

The filmmakers come from both Deaf and hearing backgrounds and together their work presents a unique representation of the Deaf community in the 21st Century.

This screening will have captioned subtitles and be introduced in British Sign Language.

Promotion

The programme includes: Swimming in the Desert, Hitch, Nevith the Dragon, The Silent Child, 4, Silent Laughs, The Song for Single (单身情歌), and Signs of an Affair.

The screening takes place on Tuesday, July 17. For times and tickets and more about the films pop over to the Exeter Phoenix site.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...