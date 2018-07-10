D&CFilm

Super summer film offer in Exeter! £5 cinema all summer long in Studio 74

The benefits of sitting in a cool, dark room can be often overlooked. Throw in a heap of fab flicks, and you’re really talking! Some people would pay a king’s, queen’s, or democratically elected leader’s ransom for such an opportunity. At Studio 74 in the Exeter Phoenix you can enjoy the dark room plus film privilege for just a fiver. Here’s how they sell it…

Save a fortune on cinema tickets (and sun cream) with £5 cinema tickets in Exeter Phoenix’s Studio 74!

All summer long, Exeter Phoenix will be selling cinema tickets for just £5 (plus free air con with every ticket!). There will be a limited number of £5 tickets available for every screening, so early booking is advised.

Looking for laughs? Look no further than Swimming With Men – think The Full Monty but with speedos. Equally, if you liked Ladybird, you’re going to love Pin Cushion.

Enjoy a family day out with Incredibles 2which sees everybody’s favourite super hero family slip back into their super-suits for a romping adventure that strikes the perfect balance between laughter and thrills.

 

Looking for something with a bit more bite? The venue’s Uprising! Spirit Of 1968 season explores the cinematic legacy of 1968 – the year when a decade’s worth of news was crammed into just twelve months. As part of this season, they will be hosting special screenings of the mischief-heavy If…an electrifying journey to 60s Tokyo with Funeral Parade of RosesThe Beatles’ spectacular feature Yellow Submarineand getting behind the sewing machinists with Made In Dagenham.

If it’s documentary you are after, get to the heart of the Tour de France with Time Trialtake and unprecedented look into the life of the voice of a generation with Whitney, or delve into legendary documentary maker Frederick Wiseman’s Ex Libris: New York Public Library.

For true film lovers, watch a digital restoration of the extraordinary Palme d’Or winning masterpiece The Pianoand celebrate 60 years since the release of Hitchcock’s towering masterpiece as Vertigo is back on the big screen, or discover a new perspective on one of cinema’s true greats with The Eyes Of Orson Welles.  

…Did we mention the aircon!?

Tickets are available by visiting https://www.exeterphoenix.org.uk/category/film/ or by calling the venue’s box office on 01392 667080.

 

(from a press release)

ENDS

