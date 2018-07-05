D&CFilm

Ryan Martin’s Barnstaple filmmaking posse return with The Cove 2

Sequels can be tricky, but The Cove 2 seems to have picked up exactly where The Cove finished off, with the same energy, eclectic humour and bizarre world. The Cove 2 is also from the same creative team led by writer director Ryan Martin.

Just like The Cove, The Cove 2 was undertaken for Fringe TheatreFest. It was shot, edited and screened all in one day.

Promotion

The Cove 2 is just one of a growing collection or Ryan Martin’s films, which includes The Pretenders and Passion Speed Dating.

Ryan also is behind the Barnstaple Classic Cinema Club, which is ‘a bunch of movie lovers who try to meet once a month to watch a classic movie from the 70/80/90s on the big screen, specifically Central Cinema (Scott Cinemas) Barnstaple, Screen 4’.

See all of Ryan’s films on his site. And follow him on Twitter: @ThatRyanMartin

