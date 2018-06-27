Young filmmakers and animators to watch out for from Plymouth

Google+ 0 4

The Plymouth College of Art Pre-Degree Show, featuring work by graduating Pre-Degree (A-Level equivalent) students aged 16 to 19, taking place this week, is free and open to members of the public in the college’s Palace Court campus, on Buckwell Street.

Students from across the college’s range of UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art & Design programmes have transformed Palace Court into a lively gallery space, showcasing art, fashion, design and digital media. Celebrating the culmination of intensive experimentation and personal development, visitors can enjoy a diverse collection of cross-collaborative artwork, conceptual thinking and impressive technique.

We (along with the help of Plymouth College of Art) have picked out some impressive filmmakers, animators and more from our UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art & Design (Film, Animation & Media Production) to look out for at Palace Court on your visit:

Rose Lovegrove

Rose Lovegrove is an illustrator, filmmaker and animator from Cornwall. Studying media and design at Red River Waldorf, Redruth, before joining Plymouth College of Art, Rose uses her art to make a positive impact on the world and represent local artists, education and theatre.

During her time at Plymouth College of Art, Rose participated in Tate Exchange, collaborating with artists, educators and members of the public to create the participatory and immersive Factory Settings in Tate Modern, London.

She has a passion for history and travelled with the Holocaust Education Trust’s Lessons from Auschwitz scheme to document the education programme. During her first year at the college, Rose won the South West regional final of the UK’s tenth national ARTiculation public speaking competition, for her presentation based on the work of surrealist filmmaker Švankmajer.

Rose Lovegrove said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Plymouth College of Art, focusing on filmmaking as a learning journey. This has allowed me to fit in lots of different textures, concepts, moods and styles, all crushed and squeezed like tofu into one vacuum-pack of a film.”

Billy Langdown

Billy Langdown is a filmmaker who focuses on social documentary films and aims to inspire social change through his work.

During his time at the college, Billy travelled to Rally for Choice in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with Enya Richards from Plymouth Women’s Network, to create a short film to raise awareness of the pro-choice movement and their work.

Billy also recently acted as a Runner and Departmental Trainee for international directing duo Zhang + Knight, on a music video shoot for FRIEND London, an agency that has produced commercials, online content, short films, and music videos, for clients including Google, Adidas, and Nike.

Enya Richards from Plymouth Women’s Network, also a trainee Social Worker from Plymouth University, said: “Billy is a joy to work with, passionate and professional, with a keen eye for creativity.

“Billy showed strong social, political and economical awareness surrounding the project that we worked on and was open to all angles of the subject.

“Billy is extremely focused and able to efficiently communicate his vision for a shot, which really helped us to get the best results.”

Billy Langdown said: “Visiting Belfast really helped to crystallise my desire to create videos for social change and set me on the beginning of my path.

“It’s inspiring to think that I can highlight social issues that people might not know about, to educate people and raise awareness.

“My ambition if things go well would be to travel the world creating visually-stunning documentaries. I know that there’s a lot of work ahead, and I really want to hone my videography and develop more experience, but if I can captivate people visually to capture their attention, that’s the end goal.”

Drew Graves

Drew Graves is a freelance videographer with a focus on documentary films and social activism. With a lifelong interest in film, Drew has created films to promote the #2minutebeachclean project, founded by the not-for-profit Beach Clean Network, as well as collaborating with Babcock International, and local bands in Plymouth including The Kaizens.

During his time at the college, Drew also worked with international directing duo Zhang + Knight, on a music video shoot for FRIEND London.

Drew said: “I remember loving to make films from a young age, spending hours creating my own stop-motion animations. I’ve had some excellent opportunities at Plymouth College of Art to develop my filmmaking skills, particularly the film shoot on Dartmoor with Zhang + Knight.

“They gave me an opportunity to specialise during the shoot, as a lighting assistant, which taught me a lot. After moving on to higher education I’m aiming eventually to secure a role as a camera operator or director of photography. I’d also like to continue creating video content for charities and helping causes that I feel passionately about.”

Ceri-Louise Prowse

Ceri-Louise Prowse is a director, filmmaker and editor who has used her time at Plymouth College of Art to expand her experience in other roles, including production, cinematography, sound, animation and camera operation.

With six years of editing skills, including experience using programmes such as Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, Ceri-Louise was selected for participation in the 2017/18 BFI Film Academy, which she recently completed. She has also been interviewed by BBC Spotlight about her experiences as a young filmmaker.

Ceri-Louise said: “The BFI Film Academy really helped me to develop a deeper understanding of what it takes to make a good film.

“It helped me to develop new skills and introduced me to the importance of networking and building a professional network.

“Creativity has driven me to become the person that I am today and I feel passionately about channelling my ideas to create content in my own unique style.

“I love uploading vlogs to YouTube and working to create content that will entertain others.”

