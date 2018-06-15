Mind Media Awards 2018 call for entries

Google+ 0 1

“Accurate and sensitive reporting of mental health,” says the Mind Media Awards call for entries, “is vital for both the media industry and for mental health.

“Mind research released today shows that news, documentaries, soaps and dramas are more impactful than ever, with 1 in 3 people feeling less alone after seeing mental health covered in the media and 28% reporting they’d started a conversation about mental health.”

The Mind Media Awards are back for 2018. And they’re looking for entries from across the media.

The awards celebrate the best reporting and portrayals of mental health in print, broadcast and digital media.

“Whether you’ve run an undercover investigation, developed an awareness-raising podcast or scripted an exceptional storyline, we’d love to hear from you,” they say.

The categories for the Mind Media Awards 2018 are:

Documentary

Entertainment

News and current affairs

Radio

Drama

Soaps or continual series

Podcasts

Publication

Journalist (free to enter)

Digital Champion (free to enter)

Student Journalist (free to enter)

To be eligible for entry, programmes or articles must have been transmitted or published in the UK, or have been available online, between Sunday 18 June 2017 and Sunday 17 June 2018.

Make sure you don’t miss out by entering your material by midday Friday 10 August 2018.

For more information about the categories, criteria and how to enter visit the Mind Media Awards site. Contact the The Media Awards Team with any queries or call 020 8522 1743.

(from a press release)

