D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / Competition / Mind Media Awards 2018 call for entries

Mind Media Awards 2018 call for entries

“Accurate and sensitive reporting of mental health,” says the Mind Media Awards call for entries, “is vital for both the media industry and for mental health.

Mind research released today shows that news, documentaries, soaps and dramas are more impactful than ever, with 1 in 3 people feeling less alone after seeing mental health covered in the media and 28% reporting they’d started a conversation about mental health.”

The Mind Media Awards are back for 2018. And they’re looking for entries from across the media.

The awards celebrate the best reporting and portrayals of mental health in print, broadcast and digital media.

“Whether you’ve run an undercover investigation, developed an awareness-raising podcast or scripted an exceptional storyline, we’d love to hear from you,” they say.

Promotion

The categories for the Mind Media Awards 2018 are:

Documentary
Entertainment
News and current affairs
Radio
Drama
Soaps or continual series
Podcasts
Publication
Journalist (free to enter)
Digital Champion (free to enter)
Student Journalist (free to enter)

To be eligible for entry, programmes or articles must have been transmitted or published in the UK, or have been available online, between Sunday 18 June 2017 and Sunday 17 June 2018.

Make sure you don’t miss out by entering your material by midday Friday 10 August 2018.

For more information about the categories, criteria and how to enter visit the Mind Media Awards site. Contact the The Media Awards Team with any queries or call 020 8522 1743.

 

(from a press release)

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: