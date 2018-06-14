Get behind the reporting of the refugees | Another News Story documentary (plus panel discussion) in Exeter

Google+ 0 2

With mistrust the in media and the main news churn abounding, it feels right that the reporters get drawn into the spotlight. Another News Story, a documentary about the ‘migrant crisis’ and the reporting of it is getting a screening and panel discussion at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix as part of Refugee Week.

“We are used to seeing the stirring images televised by the ratings-driven TV networks, but how are these fragments of life captured, and what really happens behind the camera?” asks Cineeuropa.

“Amid the current widespread popular move to the right and a world of “post truth” Orban Wallace’s stunning documentary serves as an eye-opening account of how the news is created, and a reminder that for many this was much more than another news story,” says the blurb on the Exeter Phoenix site.

“Sadly because of the media cycle that exists at the moment, and because of our appetites and interest as consumers of news, once people get ‘refugee fatigue’ the stories stop being reported even though the situations still exist,” director Orban Wallace told The Big Issue.

“The stories that are considered ‘newsworthy’ now have changed considerably in the past few decades and the amount of time given to a leading story has been cut by many minutes.

“This often leads to a lack of intelligent and comprehensive coverage of a story unless longer form documentaries are made, and often these are not seen by the same amount of people who may watch the News at Ten, etc.

“There is a larger debate to be had around this as to how and why this has happened and who is to ‘blame’ – it is for a myriad of reasons. There is no black and white in our complex world!”

Orban’s Q&A with The Big Issue is fascinating (and quite short), and well worth a read.

You can catch Another News Story at Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix on Tuesday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 20. Following the Tuesday, June 19 screening there will be a panel discussion.

Get the times and book your tickets.

