Blockbusters plus mystery films as cinema goes al fresco in Exeter | Big Screen In The Park returns

A summer evening spent lounging in Exeter’s Northernhay Gardens watching some of the biggest and the best movies in one of the season’s treats. Which is why the week-long Big Screen In The Park is such a treat. Here’s the blurb…

Roll up, roll up! Big Screen In The Park is coming to town for seven nights of outdoor cinema this summer. Be wowed, spellbound and entertained by the best cult classics and this year’s must-see blockbusters. Big Screen In The Park 2018 has it all; bearded ladies, rebel humanoids, blades for fingers…

The city’s largest outdoor cinema event returns to Northernhay Gardens from Monday 6th to Sunday 12th of August.

Visitors to the annual event can expect al fresco films, bars, picnics and on-site entertainment. This is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of the movies on a huge 10m screen, with the illuminated cathedral city as a stunning backdrop.

The film line-up will treat locals and holidaymakers to a week of cult classics and this year’s hottest blockbusters.

Sing your heart out to The Greatest Showman, enjoy a bold twist on the Marvel universe with Black Panther, and revel in extraordinary performances at Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Alongside these new releases, you can also enjoy dystopian sci-fi with Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Tim Burton’s darkly sweet fairytale Edward Scissorhands.

In an exciting twist to the event, two more films are going to be announced at a later date which promise to round off this al fresco film week in style.

Tickets cost £6 in advance or £7 on the gate and can be purchased from bigscreeninthepark.co.uk or by calling Exeter Phoenix’s box office on 01392 667080. Gates and bars will open from 7pm with films starting around 9pm.

Big Screen In The Park is supported by Princesshay Exeter, Exeter BID and St Austell Brewery.

Listings information

Big Screen In The Park

Mon 6 – Sun 12 Aug, Northernhay Gardens

Gates open at 7pm, films start around 9pm

£6 in advance / £7 on the door (Additional £4 for a deckchair)

£17 for a picnic for 2

£21 for a picnic for 2 with a bottle of wine

Tickets available in advance from bigscreeninthepark.co.uk/ or by calling 01392 667080

Films

Edward Scissorhands (12), Mon 6 Aug

This haunting and darkly sweet fairytale marks the first of many Johnny Depp and Tim Burton collaborations and is as magical today as it was first time around.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15), Thu 9 Aug

With seven Oscar nominations to its name, Martin McDonagh’s third feature deftly balances black comedy and searing drama. Full of extraordinary performances, authenticity and wit, it’s no wonder this film made such an impact on the big screen this year.

Black Panther (12A), Fri 10 Aug

Presenting a bold twist in the Marvel universe Black Panther is a dazzling standalone masterpiece oozing with style and substance.

The Greatest Showman (PG), Sat 11 Aug

Unleash your guilty pleasures and sing-along to this magical musical inspired by the colourful life of P. T Barnum. With dazzling performances and show stopping scenes Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast in this infectious musical.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (15), Sun 12 Aug

Widely considered Ridley Scott’s greatest masterpiece, Blade Runner oozes with cinematic style with its neon, dystopian landscape and dreamy Vangelis soundtrack. Sci-fi fans won’t want to miss this iconic cult classic.

(from a press release)

