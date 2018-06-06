Watch films under the stars at Plymouth Arts Centre’s unique Open Air Cinema by the sea

Google+ 0 0

Plymouth Arts Centre has announced the films that will be shown this summer, at the spectacular waterside venues of Tinside Lido, Mount Edgcumbe and Royal William Yard.

Plymouth Arts Centre has been taking its cinema on tour each summer for a sell-out series of events since 2012.

Plymouth’s 1935 Art Deco Lido ‘the perfect auditorium for outdoor screenings’

The programme has expanded due to popular demand, with two weekends at Tinside Lido. The 1935 Art Deco Lido on Plymouth Hoe makes the perfect auditorium for outdoor screenings.

The first weekend, from 20-22 July, will be a musical one, with the majestic The Piano, a 50th Anniversary screening of The Beatles’ iconic Yellow Submarine.

Before the screening, The Box will be showing archive footage of The Beatles in Plymouth. Dress up and have the time of your life with 80s classic Dirty Dancing.

The cinema will return to Tinside for the bank holiday weekend, from 24-26 August with Oscars Best Picture Winner The Shape of Water, and, in what has become something of a tradition, Jaws. The weekend will be rounded off with Some Like it Hot – the perfect film in the perfect setting – dress in your finest 20’s spats!

The dark and mysterious woodlands of Mount Edgcumbe

There’s no better place to see Pan’s Labyrinth, one of the cinema’s great fantasies, than in the dark and mysterious woodlands of Mount Edgcumbe on August 17th. This will be followed by the all-star blockbuster musical The Greatest Showman on August 18th. Early booking advised!

Royal William Yard

Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson’s 2018 canine animation, already a cult classic, will open proceedings at the Royal William Yard on September 13th. Two of the most hotly anticipated movies of the summer, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will grace the big screen for the last weekend of the summer.

The film events run from Friday 20 July to Saturday 15 September. Tickets at Mt Edgcumbe and Royal William Yard cost £8 (bring your own chair). Tickets for Tinside are £9, (chairs will be provided for everyone).

VIP tickets are at all venues are £17 (including a chair in the VIP area with blanket, a glass of Prosecco and a packet of Portlebay Popcorn).

Priority Tickets for Friends of Plymouth Arts Centre will go on sale at 1pm on Thursday 14 June. Tickets will go on general release at 1pm on Tuesday 19 June. Advance ticket booking for all the events is recommended, available from Plymouth Arts Centre at www.plymouthartscentre.org.

Sponsors and support

Plymouth Arts Centre is grateful for the support of its sponsors, The Box, Plymouth College of Art, Plymouth Citybus, Portlebay Popcorn, Rock City Stage Crew, Burt’s Chips, and Summerskills Brewery.

The Royal William Screenings are a partnership between Plymouth Arts Centre and Dartington Barn Cinema.

(from a press release)

