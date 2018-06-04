Revenge screening plus Q&A for Reclaim The Frame Influencers project at Plymouth Arts Centre

Google+ 0 3

Revenge is being served up as part of a film feast at Plymouth Arts Centre. And the nourishing goodness includes an introduction by film critic and chair of the UK critics circle Anna Smith, followed by a Q&A as part of the Reclaim The Frame Influencers project.

The Revenge screening is the first in a series of ongoing events that form part of Birds Eye View’s new 4 film, 5 city Reclaim The Frame Influencers project; a mission to bring ever-greater audiences to films by women to build a more balanced film future.

Joining Anna, will be Birds Eye View’s own Mia Bays and Dr Fiona Handyside, Senior Lecturer in Film at the University of Exeter.

Directed by debutant Coralie Forgeat and staring Matilda Lutz Revenge is, as the names suggests, a revenge thriller which ‘reframes the genre’s typical proclivities with a gaze that scrutinizes male bodies and foregrounds its protagonist’s transformation into a vehicle of vengeance’.

Reclaim The Frame: Revenge screening takes place on Thursday, 7 June, 8pm. Get your tickets!

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...