D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / Commissions / Filmmakers called to apply for £1,000 Down on the Farm short documentary commission

Filmmakers called to apply for £1,000 Down on the Farm short documentary commission

The community filmmaking organisation North Devon Moving Image CIC (NDMI) is calling for filmmakers to apply for their inaugural £1,000 documentary short film commission, Down on the Farm.

Amanda McCormack, creative director of NDMI told D&CFilm: “We work with local people to create, collect and share short films about north Devon and our projects give individuals and communities a voice while celebrating our local heritage.

“An important part of NDMI’s remit is to support and nurture filmmaking talent and Down on the Farm is our very first film commission.

“Thanks to our funders, each successful applicant will receive £1,000 to produce one film sharing the heritage and promoting the work of farmers and farming within the boundaries of North Devon’s Biosphere Reserve, including the coastal Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

 

The selection panel, comprising members of the TV and film industries, as well as farming and environmental organisations, will be looking for the most engaging stories and fascinating characters with the spirit of north Devon at their heart. Applicants will need to demonstrate strong story telling skills, creative outlook and examples of previous work.

Applicants are asked to submit a proposal via the North Devon Moving Image website www.northdevonmovingimage.org.uk for a five minute film falling into one of the following categories:

1. Farming through the Generations
2. Women in Farming
3. Back to Basics
4. Farming with Nature
5. Young Farmers
6. Innovation and Enterprise

Amanda added: “Our consultation for this project drew out plenty of farmers with great stories to tell, so if you are a film maker from outside the area we can put you in touch with willing subjects.

“We will also have local volunteers on hand to act as location managers and researchers if needed.”

Down on the Farm is funded by a selection of local and national funders: North Devon’s Biosphere Reserve, North Devon Coast AONB Sustainable Development Fund, Fullabrook CIC; The Golsoncott Foundation; and The Norman Family Charitable Trust.

For more information visit northdevonmovingimage.org.uk, email Amanda McCormack, project manager northdevonmovingimage@outlook.com or telephone 01271 860610.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 1 August 2018.

 

(from a press release)

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: