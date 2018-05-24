D&CFilm

Watch, analyse, create | animation workshop and masterclass in June

It seems like June is a season of animation, because we’ve seen two things to do with animation in June and we’re making vast assumptions.

Workshop for educators

The first, hat tip to Film Hub South West, is about an Into Film: Stop Motion Animation Level One workshop is for teachers and educators, and is taking place in Barnstaple, North Devon.

It’s all about watching, analysing and creating animations, with tips on how to create all kinds of animation for the classroom.

‘The session will also examine the ways in which animation can be used as a framework for a range of curricular needs, encouraging active learning and help raise attainment for a range of assessment objectives.’

The event takes place on Friday, June 8. Pop over to the Into Film site for times and tickets.

Women in Animation Masterclass

Later in the month, Saturday, June 26, to be exact, there’s a Women in Animation Masterclass at the Exeter Phoenix.

That course will be led by Bristol-based animator Emma Windsor.

There’s so much going on in the masterclass, we had to check it was a day and not a weekend event.

They’ll cover the history of animation, point the spotlight on women in animation, plus take a look at the production tools and process of animated storytelling. So, buckle yourself in – it sounds like it’s bursting at the seams with animated goodness.

There’s a full list of what you’ll be getting up to on the Phoenix site, where you can sign up for Masterclass.

 

Got events going on? Get in touch.

