Easy access to expertise for filmmakers | Alice Cabañas is the new BFI NETWORK talent executive for the South West

South West filmmakers can have a hot-line to funding support as the BFI NETWORK [yes, all caps] appoints a new talent executive for Film Hub South West to ‘connect with and support local talent to find the next generation of filmmakers’.

The new appointee is Alice Cabañas, who said: “I’m delighted to be joining Film Hub South West in this new role.

Nurturing new talent in filmmaking

“Discovering new voices, helping engage and nurture new talent in filmmaking and supporting creative networks – it’s an exciting opportunity to take this forward with the South West Hub, at the beginning of the BFI’s new strategy 2022.”

Apparently, this new role ‘aims to ensure that everyone in the South West can access expertise along with funding for short film and early development work.

Creating opportunities for talent

‘The talent executive will also work to create opportunities for talent to connect with the local industry, providing networks between established professionals and emerging creatives.’

Promotion

Which all sounds jolly-D, supported as it is by National Lottery funding.

But the appointment isn’t a one-off, it’s part of six BFI NETWORK talent executive appointments made across the UK.

Back to the blurb: ‘In addition to providing access to BFI National Lottery funding, the Executives will offer editorial expertise on funded projects and professional development to help the progression from making shorts to developing long-form stories, including features.

‘As regional executives who are also part of a national framework, they will also offer signposting to the full scope of funding and training opportunities available to develop careers across the screen industries, and broker professional and creative relationships with peers.’

And what support is there, is, we know, what you’re asking.

There are two current stranding funds available: short film funding and early development funding (which supports writers with new projects). ‘Exciting’ and ‘bold’ seem to be the watchwords.

To find out more of the Film Hub South West support, follow this link.

