Strings attached | The Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge calls on film creatives to stretch to 1 minute

Google+ 0 0

The Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge is open for entries.

Make a 60 second film that links with this year’s theme “STRINGS” by Aug 17th.

You could see your film on the big screen at @WTW_PlazaTruro and win CASH MONEY PRIZES.

Best of all entries are FREE!https://t.co/PdnP73MK5F pic.twitter.com/qtmO54aPoq — Roughcut (@RCfilmnight) May 9, 2018

Brevity is the soul of wit, as someone once said. Which is our round-about way of introducing the Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge – your chance to show off your creative filmmaking skills, win cash prizes and achieve everlasting glory. All the while having buckets of fun

This is ‘the fourth year in a row, that Truro-based production company o-region has partnered with Falmouth University and WTW Cinemas to bring you an exciting film competition’.

The rules are simple: simply make a film of no longer than 60 seconds, upload it to filmfreeway.com, by August 17.

Those 60 seconds should include the credits, and it should be suitable for the the BBFC’s classification for a 12A audience.

Promotion

The film can be any style and any genre, but it must engage in this year’s theme, which is ’strings’.

And you could get to enjoy the thrill of seeing our film on the big screen.

Top prize is £500, plus a trophy, with silver and bronze prizes on offer, too. There’s also a best young person’s film prize and an audience award.

Plus entry is free!

Go over to The Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge page on Film Freeway for more rules and to submit your film. The deadline is August 17 (with the 60 Second Film Challenge Screening taking place on September 20.)

Facebook | Twitter: @RCfilmnight

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...