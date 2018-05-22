D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / Competition / Strings attached | The Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge calls on film creatives to stretch to 1 minute

Strings attached | The Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge calls on film creatives to stretch to 1 minute

Brevity is the soul of wit, as someone once said. Which is our round-about way of introducing the Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge – your chance to show off your creative filmmaking skills, win cash prizes and achieve everlasting glory. All the while having buckets of fun

This is ‘the fourth year in a row, that Truro-based production company o-region has partnered with Falmouth University and WTW Cinemas to bring you an exciting film competition’.

The rules are simple: simply make a film of no longer than 60 seconds, upload it to filmfreeway.com, by August 17.

Those 60 seconds should include the credits, and it should be suitable for the the BBFC’s classification for a 12A audience.

Promotion

The film can be any style and any genre, but it must engage in this year’s theme, which is ’strings’.

And you could get to enjoy the thrill of seeing our film on the big screen.

Top prize is £500, plus a trophy, with silver and bronze prizes on offer, too. There’s also a best young person’s film prize and an audience award.

Plus entry is free!

Go over to The Roughcut 60 Second Film Challenge page on Film Freeway for more rules and to submit your film. The deadline is August 17 (with the 60 Second Film Challenge Screening taking place on September 20.)

Facebook | Twitter: @RCfilmnight

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: