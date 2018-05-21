New Comic and Movie Fest in Falmouth set to empower survivors of domestic abuse

Google+ 0 0

A new comic and movie fest is taking place in Falmouth during Falmouth Week to support the True Butterflies Foundation, a charity helping to support, rebuild and empower survivors of domestic abuse and their families throughout Cornwall and other parts of the UK.

They are looking to launch a new facet to their support concentrating on the children effected by domestic abuse, called Little Wings. And for that, the connection with movies is ideal.

“We decided on a comic and movie event as we concentrate on supporting families that have suffered from domestic abuse, a lot of children we have met have looked to super heroes and movies for an escape from their situations,” founder and managing director Angela Lowe of the True Butterflies Foundation told D&CFilm.

“We felt it would be a great message to them to all stand together dressed as characters to stand against domestic abuse and show we support them.

“It is also a theme that everyone can relate to, we want to plan an amazing day, but for a very worthy cause.”

The comic and movie fest will take place in Events Square, Falmouth as part of Falmouth week on August 18 from 10am to 3pm.

There’s a cosplay competition and a guest visitor in the guise of Julian Seager, performances, TR14ers; and so far stands have been taken up by Ninja Nyan Cos props, Super hero stash, Martin’s Toys, Big e’s games, Lustre fantasy and geek jewellery and accessories, to name but a few.

If you’d like to take part, or have a stand to exhibit what you do, then please get in touch with Angela through the True Butterflies Foundation site.

True Butterflies Foundation | Facebook | Twitter: @TrueButterflies

