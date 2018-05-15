D&CFilm

Summer Film School returns for a fifth year of summer holiday filmmaking fun

For the fifth year running, Exeter Phoenix and Four Of Swords present the hugely successful Summer Film School.

The week-long course runs from 13th-18th August and offers kids aged 10-14 the opportunity to work with highly-skilled filmmakers to create a professional short film of their own.

From writing and storyboarding the ideas, to creating the set and costume designs, acting, operating the cameras, editing, and special effects, the week is a real crash course for the budding filmmaker in the family.

Set in the mysterious and magical grounds of Poltimore House, this year’s film will be a sci-fi interpretation of The Canterbury Tales.

The final film will premiere at Exeter Phoenix in September where family and friends will be able to enjoy the finished film.

A parent of a previous attendee said: ‘It’s no mean feat keeping a 13-year-old completely absorbed, engaged and creativity challenged for a week and we are indebted to everyone involved… it’s been great for his confidence and shown him endless creative possibilities.’

Places are limited for this creative summer holiday activity, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Places cost £220 and are available to book from Exeter Phoenix’s website or by calling the box office on 01392 667080.

 

(from a press release)

