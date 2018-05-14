Palpitating thriller Welcome to Curiosity gets a Cornwall premiere and cast Q&A

Google+ 0 1

For the ‘palpitating, edge-of-your-seat suspense’ thriller setting of Curiosity in Welcome to Curiosity, read Cornwall. Which could be why the film is getting a special premiere at The Plaza Cinema, Truro.

The British indie film has a stellar ensemble cast, with Richard Blackwood starring.

Director, Ben Pickering, told D&CFilm: “The film was originally written to be set in the rural United States but various reasons filming there was impractical for us.

Preserving the quirkiness

“One of the challenges of bringing it to life on this side of the Atlantic was preserving that quirkiness. Rather than setting it in a town we all know, we created this fictional town of Curiosity where everything just isn’t quite right.

“We considered shooting the film in Wales (where I grew up) and in secluded rural parts of Hertfordshire, even finding locations in both.

Promotion

Vintage American diner

“And then one day while out with my kids, we stumbled across this vintage American diner called Mimi’s, parked up in an industrial estate near St Austell in Cornwall. It was so completely out of place, I took it as a sign.

“So we moved the production down to Cornwall, using local cast and crew wherever we could and shipping in everything else. For a low-budget film seeking to punch above its weight, with aerial sequences and firefights, it was an enormous logistical challenge.”

Five key characters sometimes fatally intertwined

Welcome To Curiosity explores four parallel storylines with the fates of five key characters unwittingly and sometimes fatally intertwined; a heist gone wrong, a serial killer on the rampage, a lunatic missing from the asylum, a vulnerable girl mixed up with a predatory man and a salesman with a vivid imagination. All with just one thing in common; an insatiable curiosity which may ultimately cost them their lives.

Star, Richard, who plays the villain Fordy, added: “We shot the movie before I started EastEnders and it’s coming out just after I’ve finished, which is great.

“As happens a lot with low-budget British movies, it can take a long time to hit the screens, there so much involved in making these things happen that people don’t see. It’s the closest thing to Pulp Fiction because it’s an amalgamation of different stories intertwining.

“My character Fordy is basically everyone’s nightmare. He’s borderline psychopathic and will take almost anyone out who gets in his way. But he does it with humour and a smile.”

Equity-based crowdfunding

Welcome To Curiosity hit the headlines in 2014 as the world’s first ever equity-based crowdfunded film through online investor platform, Seedrs.com. Many independently produced films have since gone on to use this equity-based model, which enables investors to own a stake in the film and its profits.

Before landing in the UK, Welcome To Curiosity will also be released in selected cinemas across North America on Friday 25 May. The UK premiere will take place in London’s Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square on Monday 4 June, attended by cast and crew who will participate in a Q&A following the screening.

The Cornwall premiere takes place at the Plaza Cinema Truro, with a cast Q&A on Wednesday, June 6. Check out the WTW Plaza Cinema Truro site for times and tickets.

