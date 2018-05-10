Freaky Friday is Children’s Laureate Lauren Child’s film pick for Plymouth

Google+ 0 0

Life is hard when you’re a water-skiing tom-boy with your role-model mum an image of the patriarchy, expected to whip us hors d’oeuvres at a moment’s notice. The film Freaky Friday is a fun-load of lessons and laughter (in that 60s American sort of way), with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. Plus it’s been specially chosen by Lauren Child for a screening in Plymouth.

Lauren – the Children’s Laureate – is in town for a conversation about her work and the fabulous characters she’s created, including Claire Bean, Charlie and Lola and this correspondent’s favourite the take-no-prisoners Ruby Redfort.

The body-swapping comedy Freaky Friday was released way back in 1976, and as the Peninsula Arts blurb says ‘it stands the test of time’, not least because as a society we’ve yet to learn some of those lessons. And it’s always attractive to think other people have an easier time of it than you, when in fact, they don’t.

That Disney was able to wrap that up in an enduring flick is a testament to the subtlety of the film, the star power of Jodie Foster and the allure of being a water-ski champion.

Lauren Child’s cinematic choice Freaky Friday is at the Jill Craigie Cinema, University of Plymouth: on Saturday 12 May from 11.30am to 1.05pm

Here’s a link to the ticketing info. Sounds like a picnic!

