Cinemas For All has produced a guide to help community cinemas on the right road to funding

The intricacies of applying for funding is explained in a new advice pack for community cinemas from Cinemas For All.

The digital learning resource has been created by professional fundraiser Rob Shaw and features various types of funders, techniques and tools to help you make a success of your fundraising campaign.

“We know that many of our members would like to raise money to buy new equipment, so we have created this guide along with professional fundraiser Rob Shaw, who has stacks of experience of the cinema-sector, to help our members navigate the seemingly complicated and mysterious world of fundraising,” says the Cinemas For All page.

The beginners’ guide will steer your through the ‘various types of funders, techniques and tools to enable you to raise the money to help your community cinema grow and be sustainable’.

There’s tips on how best to fundraise and the best route for your campaign, plus more. Well worth checking out.

Pop over to the Cinema For All site and download the guide.

 

(image: Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán from Pexels)

