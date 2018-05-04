Biggest summer of Open Air Cinema yet! Summer cinema returns to Plymouth’s waterside locations

Google+ 0 3

Summer cinema in the city is something to look forward to, plan for and organise. Especially when you can combine the cinematic offerings with some great, dare we say iconic – yes we dare! – locations. Plymouth’s Open Air cinema is returning to its cool waterside locations of Tinside Lido, Mount Edgcumbe and Royal William Yard this summer. Here are the dates, and a little history

Plymouth Arts Centre’s Open Air Cinema is returning for 2018, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy their favourite films in a series of iconic locations. Since 2012, this much-loved feature on Plymouth’s summer calendar has visited spectacular sites across the waterfront city for a programme of film events through July, August and September.

With a mix of blockbusters, cult classics and good old sing-alongs, the films are carefully chosen to suit their unique locations, and dressing up is encouraged!

In 2017, audiences were thrilled by sold out screenings of Jaws at the iconic Tinside Lido while Pink Ladies and T-Birds gathered for Grease at Mount Edgcumbe, a county park by the sea.

Superhero fans also descended on Royal William Yard to enjoy blockbuster hit Wonder Woman. Plymouth Arts Centre will be returning to all three locations again this year.

And a second weekend at Tinside Lido will make this their biggest summer of Open Air Cinema yet.

Dates confirmed for 2018:

Tinside Lido: 20, 21 and 22 July and also 24, 25 and 26 August

Mount Edgcumbe: 17 and 18 August

Royal William Yard: 13, 14 and 15 September

As soon as we know what films are on, we’ll share them.

