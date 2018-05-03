Plymouth Film Fest becomes Rebel Film Festival and welcomes the team behind Oscar-Winning short The Silent Child

Google+ 0 2

Plymouth Arts Centre is hosting Rebel Film Festival, formerly Plymouth Film Festival, for the fifth year running. The event encompasses an eclectic mix of world-class short films, special feature screenings, and inspiring Q&As with special guests.

On the Saturday, a screening of The Silent Child, winner of Best Live Action Short Film at the Oscars 2018, will be followed by a Q&A session with the cast and crew. The Silent Child is screened in association with Film & Television Production and Media Arts with Plymouth University.

Set in rural England and inspired by real life events, The film centres around a profoundly deaf four year old girl named Libby, who lives in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her the gift of communication.

Anna Navas, Film Programmer at Plymouth Arts Centre, told D&CFilm: “We have been delighted to support and promote Rebel Film Festival since it began five years ago.

“PAC has been the perfect place for such a brilliant addition to the film culture of the city and every year we get pretty excited about what new film gems we will be able to unearth and screen to our audiences.

“It’s great to be part of something so special and to see it grow every year. It’s a weekend of great films and even greater company!”

The festival is about more than just watching films, and creates a friendly and welcoming atmosphere for all attendees to enjoy and discuss between screening blocks in comfortable and relaxed environments.

Sunday will begin with a complimentary champagne brunch before launching into another feast of films, introducing fresh UK talent to new audiences. The festival wraps up with the awards ceremony in the evening, including The Roger Deakins Award, judged by the celebrated Oscar-winning Devon-born cinematographer.

The Plymouth Film Festival was founded in 2013 by Plymouth University graduates William Jenkins and Ben Hancock. Initially established as a local festival, its success has surpassed all expectations, and the organisers have expanded the brand to include festivals in Bristol and Edinburgh.

William said: “We’re really excited to be back for the fifth edition of the fest which sees us launch our new Rebel manifesto, helping us to support more indie filmmakers in the city.

“The line up is suitably strong for our anniversary edition, and we are naturally pretty thrilled to be welcoming our first Oscar winners, alongside some real up and coming UK filmmakers.

“We always look forward to bringing the best short films from around the world to new audiences, but mostly we love to meet the filmmakers themselves, who make the event so special.”

Plymouth Rebel Film Festival is 2-3 June 2018 at Plymouth Arts Centre.

Tickets are available from Plymouth Arts Centre’s website

(from a press release)

