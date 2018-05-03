New cinema in Westward Ho! needs a new name, and you could win a year’s free tickets

Google+ 0 34

A new cinema needs a new name, and as the Westward Ho! Community Cinema project is a community cinema project, they’ve turned to the community to come up with one. The deviser of the winning title will receive a life-time membership, and all that entails, plus a year’s free cinema! Here’s the whys and wherefores, and what to expect from the new screen

Westward Ho! is about to welcome a new cinema which will to be housed at the Kingsley Hall, Atlantic Way. The Westward Ho! Community Cinema project recently secured £23,000 in funding from The Bideford Bridge Trust, The National Lottery, as well as Torridge District Council’s new community grant program, the ‘New Homes Bonus fund’.

The funding appeal was launched last year by the Westward Ho! Community Association, responsible for the day to day running of Kingsley Hall, who say the first film will be shown in June after a series of test screenings.

David Redman, the association’s chairman told D&CFilm: “We are thrilled to be opening the new cinema following a successful fundraising campaign.

“From June 2018 customers will be able to enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience with a selection of the best new releases, classic cinema, independent film, and world cinema presentations shown through our new state-of-the-art digital projector and 7.1 Dolby surround sound system”.

“We have also had discussions with Filmbankmedia, a leading Hollywood distributor, about the possibility of a film festival in the village at a later date.

“As it’s a community-led project, we thought it would be appropriate for someone local to come up with the new name. With a fantastic prize of a lifetime family membership giving a discount and a family ticket for 12 months unlimited free films it is open to everyone.

“We plan to offer a Saturday matinee club for youngsters as well as regular film nights throughout the week for all.”

Jane Whittaker, leader of Torridge District Council, said: “We are really pleased to support Westward Ho! Community Association under the latest round of Community Grants. This hall is already a hub for the community and this will be a fantastic addition for people of all ages.’

Raymond Goldsmith, CEO, Yellow Bunny Media, said: “It’s great to have helped fundraise for this wonderful Westward Ho! Community project.

“We are very much looking forward to announcing the winner of the naming competition so if you would like a chance to name the new cinema and become part of Westward Ho! history please email your name suggestions with your contact details to namethatcinema@yellowbunny.media by May 21.”

