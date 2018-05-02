Poltimore Festival call for Women in Film entries

Google+ 0 17

The Poltimore Festival in Exeter is celebrating Women in Film as the part of its cinematic offering, and to do that it needs your submissions.

If you have a film directed by, written by, filmed by or starring a woman, or women, then drop them a line.

They are looking for short films between 5 and 30 minutes long to be screened at the atmospheric location of Poltimore for the festival which is gaining momentum with each passing moment.

The submissions are open to all ages, with a deadline of May 16. Email poltimorefilm@gmail.com

The Politmore Festival takes place on May 27.

Politimore Festival | Facebook | Twitter: @PoltimoreFest

Because it has a key coming-of-Morris scene in Poltimore House, stars Magda Cassidy, was produced by Jocelyn Chandler-Hawkins and had its online premiere yesterday (May Day), here’s Hell’s Bells…

