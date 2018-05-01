6 new short film commissions from the Exeter Phoenix

Google+ 0 8

It’s Exeter Phoenix film commission announcement time again, when filmmakers will celebrate getting dosh and support for making their film and then slowly embark on a joyous and creative ‘journey’. For us at D&CFilm, there’s always an element of wide-eyed wonder from now until after the Two Short Night screenings. So without further how-do-you do, here’s the list of filmmakers along with some words.

The Exeter Phoenix has revealed plans to make six new moving image works after announcing the winners of its 2018 film commissions.

Ideas for new short films were invited from artists and filmmakers from all over the South West before the six final filmmakers and artists were chosen. The successful filmmakers and artists will now receive a share of over £10,000 worth of support to make their ideas a reality.

The winning projects span narrative short film, documentary, animation and artists moving image. The completed films will cover topics as wide ranging as British identity in the wake of the EU Referendum, the importance of place and people’s connections with local landscapes, a surreal look at the immediate effects of panic attacks, themes of rural queer love, and a closer look at what is arguably the most sampled drum break in musical history; the Amen Break.

SHORT FILM CATEGORY WINNERS

Matty Crawford for the film His England

Riyadh Haque for the film Shear

MICRO FILM CATEGORY WINNERS

Andy Thatcher for the film Walks Of Life

Alexander Warner for the film Paper Thin

ANIMATION CATEGORY WINNER

Holly Summerson for the film Birdwatching

ARTISTS MOVING IMAGE CATEGORY WINNER

Liam Jolly for the project Amen Brother (Dum Dum Ka-h)

The selected filmmakers and artists reflect a dynamic emerging filmmaking scene based in Exeter and further afield in the South West.

Demonstrating the Exeter Phoenix’s commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and artists to develop their careers and present new work for international festival entry. Many of Exeter Phoenix’s previous commission winners have gone on to win awards gaining recognition within the industry and some are now developing feature length work.

Alix Taylor, Digital Coordinator at the Exeter Phoenix told D&CFilm: ‘We are thrilled to be working with such a talented and exciting group of filmmakers and artists this year.

‘We are hoping with the introduction of our multi-tiered funding schemes we will be able to closely develop filmmakers and artists to showcase their talent across the South West and further afield.’

The films will be completed over the coming year, and audiences will have a chance to attend a special preview screening which will take place at Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival on Friday, November 30.

For more information on our commission schemes and how Exeter Phoenix can help get filmmaking projects off the ground, visit http://www.exeterphoenix.org.uk/creative-hub.

Alongside annual commissioning opportunities the city centre arts venue also provides an extensive range of support, from practical training in software and equipment use, kit and room hire and a platform for screenings at Exeter Phoenix’s bespoke independent cinema Studio 74.

(from a press release)

