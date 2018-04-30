Top 10 inspiring teachers from our screens

Google+ 0 4

Oh, education where do you start? Well, being inspired helps, and her are some inspiring teachers who have graced a screen near you at some point.

It’s a list from Teach First, who are currently recruiting and you’ve got till May 2 to apply, take a moment and consider what you could offer the classroom. Pick the best of each member of this list to create your ultimate teacher.

Here’s the blurb.

Considering teaching as a career? Take inspirational from the 10 best to grace our screens.

1. Albus Dumbledore (Harry Potter – Arguably the greatest wizard who ever lived, Professor Dumbledore is eccentric in nature with prodigious magical talents and superior intellect. But instead of that going to his head and becoming Minister of Magic, he chooses to share all this wisdom to inspire the next generation. Can your talents do the same?

2. Miss Honey (Matilda) – Miss Honey’s soft tone and gentle methods mean her students adore her, making them willing learners rather than out of control tearaways. Some may say she is the perfect teacher. Do you agree? Or can you take the crown for the most perfect teacher?

3. Mr S/ Dewey Fin (School of Rock) – Are you sort of wild, energetic, creative, and ready to push the boundaries to bring in your passions to the classroom? Then step aside Mr S, because there’s a new teacher on the way, who’s going to rock the corridors.

4. Mrs Krabappel (The Simpsons) – don’t ha! Edna Krabappel may be slightly cynical and sarcastic but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t bond with or care for her students. Being a teacher can be full of ups and downs, especially if you have a student like Bart Simpson. But remember the long term goals and actually you find yourself with your own nomination for Teacher of the Year, just like Edna! Now wouldn’t that be a nice award to win…

5. Mark Thackeray (To Sir, with Love) – So, you’ve never heard of Mr Thackery, the star of this classic film about diversity winning over racism? Mark Thackeray became a high school teacher at a disadvantaged school in London’s East End, tasked with the challenge of helping turn a class of unruly students into well-behaved students. His poised, honest and patient persona earn him the respect of his students, although it does take some time. A reminder that being a teacher can lead you down an inspiring road.

6. Mr X/Charles Xavier (X-Men) – What’s core to Mr X’s personality is his drive and desire for peaceful co-existence between humans and mutants. He works tirelessly to help his fellow X-Men to develop their abilities and become the best versions of themselves. Well, isn’t that exactly what being a teacher is all about? Helping others strive to be the best that they can be. Maybe you could even open your own school.

7. Mr Schuester (Glee) – Sweet, compassionate and caring are three words that perfectly sum up Will Schuester as a teacher. He’s extremely driven and sees the good in all his students, pushing them to use their individual strengths. Does the thought of being a mentor to students appeal to you, playing a pivotal role in helping kids to grow throughout their schooling? Then don’t stop believing, you may just be the next Mr Schu.

8. Cam Tucker (Modern Family) – Have you ever considered being a teacher but weren’t sure about what subject you’d teach? Don’t let that stress you out – Cam Tucker certainly didn’t! If you read his CV (or watch the show) you’d see he’s got music, history and PE teacher under his belt so if you’re wondering which route to go down, look to Cam, a man of many talents.

9. Miss Grotke (Recess) – Miss Grotke is definitely eccentric. She makes the classroom a fun environment for learning and gains the respect of her students by standing up for them. Miss Grotke is perfect proof that teachers aren’t boring.

10. John Kimble Kindergarten Cop) – Just because you’re in a different job now doesn’t mean that’s the be all and end all for you and Detective John Kimble proved exactly that. His fast-paced lifestyle led him to discover a new passion of his –teaching! It may not have been an obvious choice to him but he learnt to grow fond of his students.

If you’ve always wanted to be Albus Dumbledore or Miss Honey – time’s running out to do something amazing with Teach First in 2018. Every child deserves a great education, no matter their background. Teach First recruit, train and place inspiring teachers only in schools serving the most disadvantaged communities.

The salaried, two-year programme combines on-the-job training with a fully funded qualification. Think you’ve got what it takes? There are few other jobs as rewarding as teaching where you get the chance to inspire young people and use your skills to give something back.

Don’t put it off, start your application today at: www.teachfirst.org.uk

